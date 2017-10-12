Gainsborough woman missing for two weeks

Police are appealing for information after a Gainsborough woman has not be heard from for two weeks.

Sarah Webb,43, was last seen two weeks ago at her home in Gainsborough.

Sarah is described as white with shoulder length brown hair.

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Police, said: “We believe she may have met a new friend and would like to check she is ok.”

If you have any information call 101.

Or it can be reported through the independent missing people charity on their helpline number 116 000 or www.missingpeople.org.uk