Gainsborough woman allowed boyfriend to produce drugs in her flat

A Gainsborough woman who allowed her former boyfriend to grow cannabis in her flat was given a 12-month community order by a judge.

Emily Parker, aged 21, was arrested after police found nine cannabis plants at her home in Lewis Street, Gainsborough.

Lincoln Crown Court heard police had gone to the property to try and find her former boyfriend.

Once inside the flat, officers discovered nine cannabis plants in a rear room, the court was told.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said there was also lighting and extraction pipes surrounding the cannabis plants.

Mr Howes told the court: “Although there were only nine plants and it was small in number it was quite a good grow in terms of yield.”

The electric supply in the house had also been tampered with to help the grow.

Mr Howes added: “The electric had been bypassed to give the grow some expense-free help.”

The court heard Parker made “full and frank admissions” when she was questioned by police officers and had no previous drugs convictions.

Parker, of Lewis Street, Gainsborough, pleaded guilty to producing a Class B drug and abstracting electricity following the police visit on December 21, last year.

James Gray, mitigating, told the court Parker was naive and played a lesser role in the enterprise.

Mr Gray said: “She accepts that she voluntarily allowed her flat to be used for growing cannabis.

“But she is no longer with her former boyfriend.

“He has left and she does not know where he is now,” Mr Gray added.

Passing sentence, Recorder Gareth Evans QC told Parker she needed help from the probation service to avoid falling in to the similar circumstances.

The Recorder told Parker: “You are not going to jail.”

Parker was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

For more court stories and lists of people from Gainsborough who have appeared before magistrates, visit our website www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk