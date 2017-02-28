Gainsborough Tunisia victim Carly Lovett was ‘unlawfully killed’

The police response to a terror attack at a Tunisian resort in which a young Gainsborough woman was killed was “at best shambolic and at worst cowardly”, a coroner has concluded.

Photographer Carly Lovett, aged 24, was among the first victims to be named following the hotel attack at the beach resort of El Kantaoui, north of Sousse.

Islamist gunman Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire on holidaymakers on the beach, killing 38 in total.

Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith said the gunman had been intent on killing as many tourists as he could.

He said he would rule that all 30 Britons were “unlawfully killed”.

He added that he has not found a direct ink between the response of armed officers in the area and the deaths.

Relatives and friends of the British dead, who were aged between 19 and 80 and included three generations - a young man, his uncle and his grandfather - from one family, have gathered at London’s Royal Courts of Justice to hear the coroner’s conclusions this morning, Tuesday, February 28.