Gainsborough’s new Lidl store set to open next month

Gainsborough’s new bigger and better Lidl supermarket is set to open next month.

As well as being twice the size of the current store in Ropery Road it has also brought around 20 extra jobs to the town.

Lidl UK has confirmed that its new store on Beaumont Road in Gainsborough will open its doors for the first time to customers at 8am on Thursday, December 7, replacing the existing store on Ropery Road which will close at 6pm on Wednesday, December 6.

Lidl UK’s Regional Head of Property, Graham Burr, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Gainsborough.

“It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

In addition to the ribbon cutting, Lidl will be offering customers the chance to sample some of its award-winning products throughout the open day and for the first week of trading customers will be able to save up to £40 on selected non-food products and pick themselves up a bargain.

The new supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK which will see it open between 50 to 60 new stores a year.

Lidl operated in Ropery Road for more than 20 years,but the store is no longer fit for purpose.

Work to install a new puffin style crossing between the new supermarket and Marshall’s Yard is also underway and it will be linked to the traffic signals at the Beaumont Street and Spring Gardens junction.

Tim Clark, Principal Engineer of Traffic Signals, said: “This type of crossing is safer for pedestrians, making sure that they have time to cross but without causing unnecessary delays to traffic.”