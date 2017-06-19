Gainsborough’s Family Fun Day is back for another year

A day of fun and games will be taking place in Gainsborough Market Place on Saturday, July 1.

Kicking off at 10am, people can enjoy the usual Saturday market while youngsters try out the huge range of attractions on offer.

There will be a fantastic programme of free entertainment and activities throughout the day including a bucking bronco, ball pool, bungee run, rock climbing and face painting.

People can grab a snack at one of the food and drink vendors, and there will also be a raffle to raise money for the Independent Traders Group.

This popular annual event is once again being organised by the Gainsborough Independent Traders supported by West Lindsey District Council and Gainsborough Town Council.

Dawn Barron, of the Gainsborough Independent Traders group, said: “The Family Fun Day is always a fantastic occasion, with lots going on for the whole family. It is a great way to enjoy a fabulous family day out, while supporting your local traders at the same time.”

Sheila Bibb, chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee at West Lindsey District Council, said: “We are proud to once again be supporting the Independent Traders with this event. It once again promises to be a great day with plenty of fun and games for the whole family to enjoy.”