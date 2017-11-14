Gainsborough pupils get a kick out of Premier League sports kits

A Gainsborough school has scored big with a donation of sporting equipment through a scheme backed by the Premier League.

The pack, containing footballs, hoops and beanbags, as well as a range of kit and kitbags, was donated to Hemswell Cliff Primary School through the Premier League Primary Stars scheme.

Teacher Simon Burrows said: “We are a small school with a big heart, but unfortunately a small budget.

“The equipment allows us to provide a variety of better quality sporting experiences for the children that we work with.

“Being based in an area of social deprivation, we were delighted to benefit from the Premier League’s generosity and can’t wait to show the children the new equipment that they will be able to use in their lessons and after school clubs.”

Delivered by the Football Foundation, the Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme gives teachers a range of equipment that can be used across different curriculum areas to get children active.

Also available is a free downloadable suite of resources for teachers across Key Stages 1 and 2 in English, Maths, PE and PSHE.

The easy-to-use materials have been developed in partnership with education organisations including the National Literacy Trust and the PSHE Association.

Mathematician Rachel Riley and children’s authors Cressida Cowell and Dan Freedman also helped to create the teaching packs, which use real-life sport examples to put lessons into a relevant and engaging context for children.

Richard Scudamore, Executive Chairman of the Premier League and Football Foundation Trustee, said: “Congratulations to Hemswell Cliff on their successful application for a Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment pack.

“We hope this kit, coupled with the free downloadable online resources, will help teachers harness the popularity of football to inspire primary school kids in everything from maths and English to teamwork and sport.”