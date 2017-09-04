Gainsborough museum part of county’s heritage festival weekend

Events in Gainsborough and Epworth are part of this year’s Lincolnshire Heritage Open Days Festival.

Starting on Thursday, September 7 and running throughout the weekend, the festival is Lincolnshire’s biggest festival of history and local culture.

Hundreds of volunteers across the county have been hard at work preparing for the four-day festival, which features more than 150 exciting free events.

The theme for this year’s festival is Freedom, Justice and Equality, to mark the 800th anniversary of the Charter of the Forest, which restored historic rights and freedoms to common people.

So look out for events that celebrate hard-won freedoms, historic crimes and cruel punishments.

This will certainly be the case in Gainsborough, where the town’s brand new museum of crime and punishment will be among the attractions opening its doors to visitors.

Other events will shine a spotlight on the stories of generations of Lincolnshire men and women who fought for the freedoms we all enjoy today, such as Epworth’s John Wesley the founder of Methodism.

In Lincoln you can explore the magnificent cathedral and enjoy children’s crafts.

Also in Lincoln you can follow in the footsteps of a prisoner of conscience during WWI, or retrace the medieval Battle of Lincoln Fair in the company of local experts.

All five of the National Trust’s sites in the county are also taking part, including Gunby Hall and Tattershall Castle.

For details, head to the Heritage Lincolnshire website at www.heritagelincolnshire.org/heritage-open-days

Free festival brochures are also available from local libraries and tourist information centres.