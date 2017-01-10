Search

Gainsborough Heritage Centre receive funds from Morton Co-op

A cheque was presented by a representative from Morton Co-op for �1,082.32 with a few Gainsborough Heritage Centre volunteers in attendance

After being selected as Morton Co-op Community Champions, Gainsborough Heritage Centre has received a cheque for £1,082.32.

