Gainsborough food store burgled

Police are investigating a burglary at a food store in Gainsborough.

Shortly after 7pm on Saturday, offenders drove a white Vauxhall Astra into the glass window at the Heron store in Market Place and 'attacked' the ATM inside, police said.

After driving off, the vehicle was involved in a collision with stationary vehicles in Balfour Street and abandoned by the occupants, who fled the scene on foot.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 347 of October 28, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.