Gainsborough drivers warned of delays as A159 closes for works

Motorists are being warned that work will begin on a busy road near Gainsborough on Saturday, June 3.

The work to replace failed sections of the A159 carriageway between Blyton and Laughton Wood is expected to take two-weeks, with the road closed throughout for safety.

A signed diversion will be in place, directing traffic via the A159, A18, A15 and A631.

Mark Heaton, programme leader – surfacing and patching, said: “It’s essential we repair these sections of the road to ensure it remains safe for people to use.

“Although the road will be closed, people will still be able to reach the local polling stations for the General Election on 8 June.

“However, they may need to use an alternative route so please allow extra time for your journey.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

For the latest news on roadworks taking place across the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.