Search

Gainsborough could be getting a Travelodge and Italian restaurant at former hotel site

The latest artist impression of the former Sun Inn in Gainsborough

The latest artist impression of the former Sun Inn in Gainsborough

0
Have your say

Plans for the major regeneration of a key town centre site in Gainsborough are being unveiled later this month which include a new Travelodge hotel and create nearly 50 new job opportunities.

Component:1.8328886.1484142763, , ,$mergedBody