Gainsborough company is bidding to reduce its CO2 emissions

A Gainsborough electrical and instrumentation installation contractor are working towards reducing its CO2 emissions.

East Midlands Instrument Company (EMI) have partnered with E4 Environment to help reduce the impact itsoperations have on the surrounding environment.

in a bid to do this EMI management are funding the planting of 120 trees to offset CO2 emissions generated from energy usage and business travel.

Keven Bingham, Managing Director of EMI said: “We are delighted to be working with E4 Environment to offset the CO2 emissions our business generates from energy and business travel. Last year we assessed our energy and business travel usage, which equated to 120 tonnes of CO2.

“As a business we recognise the importance of a reducing our environment impact and EMI are happy to play its part.”

Together with the planting of new trees, EMI have successfully installed low energy LED corn lamps and a new more efficient boiler in its manufacturing facilities to help reduce its energy usage across site.

For more about EMI visit www.eminst.co.uk.