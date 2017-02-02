Gainsborough book blogger shortlisted for top award

A blogger from Gainsborough has been shortlisted for a national arts and culture award for her site of book reviews and author features.

Ann Cater is one of eight finalists for the UK Blog Awards’ arts and culture category in recognition of her work on Random Things Through My Letterbox.

Anne said: “Being a finalist is amazing, and especially precious because I was voted for by the people who read my blog, authors, fellow bloggers and people who love books.”

Anne, who works at St Barnabas Hospice and does freelance publishing PR on the side, began her blog in 2011, inspired by a lifelong love of receiving surprises in the post.

She concentrates her efforts on books, but may well review anything which lands on her doormat.

Anne said: “I write my blog so that I can share my love of the books that I read. Not many of my friends read as much as I do, so it’s great to have an amazing book blogging community to shout out to, and I’ve even been lucky enough to meet some of my all-time hero authors.”

Over five years she has developed a huge online following and a strong reputation for her reviews.

She is now a Top 100 reviewer on Amazon and a Top 10 reviewer on Waterstones’ online store.

Now in its fourth year, the UK Blog Awards claims to be the largest awards event for the UK blogging scene, celebrating the best creative writers, photographers and vloggers across 17 different categories.

The awards’ theme this year is Blog Hero in recognition of the power bloggers have to highlight products, services and individuals that catch their eye and champion them among their audiences.

Awards director Gemma Newton said: “The 2017 UK Blog Awards is set to be our biggest and best yet, and we’re so excited by the shortlist of talented bloggers.

“With 2,400 entries, and over 96,000 votes cast the finalists have done extremely well to get to this stage, and we look forward to recognising their hard work at our awards night.”

She added: “The rise of social media channels has changed the way online content is perceived and the world of blogging and vlogging has never been so creative or influential.

“The potential for brands, businesses and individuals to cultivate mutually beneficial relationships with bloggers is enormous.”

Panels of experts in each category sector will judge all shortlisted entries and Anne will find out if she has been crowned the winner at the acclaimed awards event in London on Friday, April 21.

Read Anne’s latest reviews at http://bit.ly/2k0Ff6j or follow her on Twitter @annecater.