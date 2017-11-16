Funeral directors pledge support for Lincolnshire LIVES

A Gainsborough funeral directors are supporting Lincolnshire first responders, LIVES, to help deliver medical care to 999 emergencies.

Cliff Bradley and Sons has chosen to sponsor LIVES to support the training and equipping of first responders.

Senior Director of Cliff Bradley and Sons, Carlton Bradley. said: “While performing our duties as funeral directors, we often come into contact with First Responders. I’m always impressed with their level of knowledge, care and professionalism shown at difficult and challenging times.”