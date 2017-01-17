Full house for Trinity Arts Centre’s new-look cinema

The new-look Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough held its first cinema screening since a major refurbishment.

As part of the ongoing improvements to the Grade II-listed building, all 200 seats in the auditorium have been replaced with brand new ones, along with new carpets and flooring in the auditorium, bar, box office and stairs.

And it was a full house as the audience enjoyed a showing of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them from the comfort of the brand new seating on Saturday.

Councillor Sheila Bibb, chairman of West Lindsey District Council’s prosperous communities committee had a great night at the screening.

She said: “The new seating looks absolutely fantastic and it was wonderful to see so many people enjoying the film. The Trinity Arts Centre is a valued community facility and all of the work that has gone into it over the last 12 months will help to secure its future for years to come.

“The centre has a varied programme of live shows and films and I would encourage anyone who hasn’t visited to come and give it a try.”

Trinity has undergone a programme of refurbishment over the last 12 months, which has also seen the entire roof replaced, a new cinema screen and theatre drapes installed.

The vestry has also been refurbished and now includes a fully-fitted kitchen so that the room is self-sufficient for meetings and community groups.

The personalised plaques that were on the old seats will be used to create a new display wall , and some of the old seats are on show in the foyer alongside the old projector.

Trinity Arts Centre has a packed programme of live bands, music, theatre, comedy, cinema and much more every week.

