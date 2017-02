Here is the weather forecast for today (Saturday, February 11).

Frequent showers near the coast will turn wintry as they move in land with three to six cm of snow above 200 metres and 10 cm possible over the highest hills. Bitterly cold in strong easterly winds.

Maximum Temperature 4C.

Many areas cloudy and windy with further showers and some longer spells of rain or sleet and some snow in places, chiefly hills, but possibly to lower levels at times.

Minimum Temperature -1C.