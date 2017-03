Nearly 30,000 free trees will be winging their way to schools and community groups, including the Polish Scouting Association in Torksey Lock, thanks to the Woodland Trust.

The packs are funded by Sainsbury’s, Ikea Family, players of People’s Postcode Lottery, and Yorkshire Tea.

Director of Woodland Creation, John Tucker, said: “It’s wonderful that so many people want to help us do this and we wish them well with their planting events.”