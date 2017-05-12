Free sport sessions for children in North Lincolnshire

ONGO has been awarded a £10,000 grant to carry out free sport activity sessions for children living in North Lincolnshire.

The grant is commissioned from Active Humber and is part of the Sportivate programme, which runs until December 2017.

Available for young people aged 11 plus, the activities will take place in Barton, Westcliff and Winterton, with the overall aim of getting people more active and healthy.

The activities will include weekly football sessions, dance classes, boxing, plus other activities still to be confirmed. Ongo will be working with a variety of local providers, to deliver the sessions.

Kerry Copson, Raising Aspirations Manager at Ongo, said: “We’re really excited to be able to put on free sport sessions in our local communities, especially during the summer months when young people are often looking for ways to fill their time.

“The activities we’re planning all aim to be fun, help to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle, and the best bit is they won’t cost a penny for people attending.

“We’ve received really positive feedback from the local schools we’re working with to promote the sessions, including Melior Community College and can’t wait to get out there and start making a difference.”

Lesley Taylor, Year 7 Phase Leader at Melior Community College said: “A high percentage of our students live in an Ongo home so we’re really happy to be working in partnership with them.

“The free sports activities will give the students more opportunities and help them to get them more active, which is important for us and ties in with our commitment to their health and wellbeing.

“We’re excited for the new Ongo developments around the Westcliff area and can’t wait to be a part of it.”

All of the sport activities will be promoted with schools in the Barton, Winterton and Westcliff area as well as on the Ongo Facebook and Twitter pages. Keep an eye out to see what’s going on in your area.