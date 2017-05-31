FREE dessert at Trent Port with your Standard this week

Standard readers can satisfy their sweet tooth and enjoy a free dessert at the town’s Trent Port restaurant.

Your Standard has teamed up with the restaurant, on Ramper Road, Gainsborough, for this offer which is available to redeem until Thursday, June 22.

From classics such as strawberry Eton Mess and chocolate fudge cake, to the bottomless ice cream sundae or their signature banana and chocolate sweetizza, every visitor’s cravings will be satisfied.

Just cut out the coupon printed in this week’s paper and present it when you place your order to claim your treat.

The voucher is valid Monday to Saturday only.

Thomas Falkingham, general manager, said: “At the Trent Port, we appreciate how difficult it can be to eat out as a family when everybody wants something different, which is why our menu has something for everyone.

“When you eat with us you can put on the plate exactly what you want, creating your meal, your choice, your way.”

Whether you’re up for a party, watching sport or meeting with friends and family for a bite to eat, the Trent Port in Gainsborough is the place to relax and unwind.

The Trent Port offers guests something for everyone, from burgers and roasted carvery meats with all the trimmings, to pub classics, such as hand-battered fish and steak and ale pie.

What’s more, every day the Trent Port makes its own fresh dough, so diners can tuck into freshly made stone-baked pizzas, with a range of exciting delicious toppings.

n For news, events and more great offers available at the Trent Port , visit www.stonehouserestaurants.co.uk/nationalsearch/eastandwestmidlands/thetrentportgainsborough