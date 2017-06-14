Free carnival returns hoping for another record turnout

Once again, the Ongo Carnival is coming to the county this summer.

On Wednesday August 2, Ongo will be holding a free carnival in Scunthorpe and everyone is invited.

It starts at 11am and will finish at 3.30pm and is being held at Manor Park, Burringham Road.

Last year over 1,500 attended which was a record amount for the event, and Ongo will be hoping for a great turnout for 2017, which is also Ongo’s 10th anniversary year.

There will be bouncy castles, trampolines, soft play and stalls including a coconut shy and hook a duck. There will also be demonstrations from local groups such as Martial Arts, Ruby Twirl Stars, Cheerleading, Scunthorpe & District Pipe Band. You will also be able to take part in a circus workshop, donkey rides and the space hopper grandprix.

There will be lots of information stalls too all about Ongo as well as from other local agencies including the emergency services and Healthwatch, North Lincolnshire Council and North Lindsey College.

You can bring along your own picnic or buy food from various catering vans which include; Pizza, burgers, jacket potatoes and fish & chips.

Wendy Wolfe, Customer Engagement Manager, said: “We’re all really excited for the carnival this year. Not only is it set to be bigger and better than ever before, but we’re also celebrating our 10th birthday this year so we’ll be sure to have extra giveaways and competitions throughout the day.

“We had over 1,500 people at last year’s carnival which was our biggest crowd yet and we’d like to break that record again.

“The carnival is free and is just one of the ways we are giving back to the people and communities of North Lincolnshire. It’s for all ages to enjoy and we hope to you see there.”

Visit the Ongo Facebook page to keep up to date with all the latest carnival news www.facebook.com/ongohomes

You can also register ahead of the carnival to avoid the queues on the day. Visit www.ongo.co.uk for more info.