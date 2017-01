Four vehicles were involved in a major crash on the A57 in Lincolnshire this morning.

The accident happened on the A57 at the junction of the B1190, between Drinsey Nook and Doddington.

The A57 Gainsborough Road in Thorney is partially blocked and there is slow traffic between Drinsey Nook and the B1190 Tom Otter’s Lane junction.

Two vans and two cars are believed to be the vehicles involved