Five bedroom detached home in Rossington - £244,950

This is a much extended and extremely spacious detached five bedroom family home, nestling in a quiet cul-de-sac, close to open countryside and handy for the new Yorkshire Way intersection M18/A1M.

The accommodation briefly comprises of an entrance hall with access to the downstairs toilet, a larger than average lounge, and a dining room which is currently used as a family room.

In the breakfast kitchen there are high quality built in units and a double range cooker, and an integrated fridge and a dishwasher.

On the first floor there is the master bedroom which the present owners have created complete with a walk in wardrobe and bathroom, it also also has access to bedroom four which is currently being usaed as a dressing room.

There are four three bedrooms, one with en-suite.

In the family bathroom there is a white suite.

To the front of the property is a lawn and block paved driveway, which leads to the double garage.

The rear of the property has a larger than average garden which is mainly laid to lawn and has a patio area.

* Turham Court, Rossington - contact John B Robinson on 01302 323575.