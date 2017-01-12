Five bedroom detached home in Eastoft - £250,000

DDM Residential are delighted to offer to the open market this five bedroom detached family home situated in a popular semi rural village.

The accommodation benefits from uPVC double glazing and oil fired central heating.

On the ground floor the accommodation comprises an entrance hall and cloakroom with toilet and pedestal wash basin.

In the lounge are patio doors to the rear while the study looks over the front aspect. In the dining kitchen is an excellent range of units with an integrated four ring electric hob and extractor over, an integrated electric double oven and grill, plus space and plumbing for a washing machine and American style fridge freezer.

On the first floor is a bathroom with a white suite including a fully tiled walk in shower, toilet, hand basin and panelled bath. There are three bedrooms on this floor, including the master with en-suite, plus a second floor with two further bedrooms and one en-suite.

Outside there are gardens to the front and rear, plus off road parking space for four cars and a double garage with roller door.

* 15 The Old Moorings, Eastoft - £250,000, contact DDM Residential on 01724 868168.