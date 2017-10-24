First Isle apple day was an ap’peel’ing event

Isle residents got a little fruity this month when the first apple day took place.

Held at the Old Rectory the event was hailed a success with almost 200 people turning out to enjoy the sunshine, music and, of course, apple pressing.

The day was organised by Apple of your Isle which was formed as a co-operative in 2011 by six people from Haxey, Epworth, Crowle and Owston Ferry.

Its aim was to persuade people of the merits of using their surplus apples to create juice for freezing, pasteurising or cider making.

The organisation has equipment for hire and holds regular pressing session in apple season.

The first ever apple day saw music provided by the Epworth Folk Club, plus story telling by Sheila Eade of Crowle Players.

Clifford Cain had a display of apple varieties and was there to help people to identify their apples.

Other attractions included cake stalls, preserves, fruit tree pruning displays and games for the children.

Apple of your Isle also involved local youngsters, and Phoebe Mullen and Abi Shaw of Epworth Primary School were presented with prizes for producing the best poster to advertise the event.

Most pupils had produced a poster which were distributed throughout Isle villages.

A further apple day took place at Hall Farm in Eastoft and included The Great Apple Bake Off.

Villagers were called upon to show off their tasty apple bakes to put before the judges, anything from a classic apple pie to a pork and cider pasty. The only rules were it had to be baked, it had to contain apples, and it had to be delicious.