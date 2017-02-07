Firefighters remember colleague 25 years on

Firefighters in Gainsborough along with colleagues from across Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue paused to remember Malcolm Kirton who died 25 years ago.

Malcolm was killed while attending a fire in the town.

Malcolm was a Leading Firefighter and was based at Saxilby Fire Station.

Along with many crews from the area, Saxilby was called in to help with the fire at Paul Eyres Carpets in Church Street, Gainsborough, on February 2, 1992.

There is a plaque outside Gainsborough Fire Station in Nelson Street, Gainsborough, paying tribute to Malcolm.

On the anniversary each year, the duty crew perform a minute silence to remember the sacrifice that the 38-year-old paid in serving the community.

The plaque was dedicated by Gainsborough Town Council on behalf of the people of Gainsborough.