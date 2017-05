Firefighters from Humberside Fire and Rescue were called out to two incidents in the Isle on the same day.

Officers attended an address in Ashtree Close, Belton at 7.42pm on Saturday May 6.

Involved was a moped on fire which had been extinguished by the owner with a bucket of water. No action was taken by the fire service.

At 9.06pm they were called to Godnow Road in Crowle where disused furniture was on fire.

A Scotty backpack and beaters were used.