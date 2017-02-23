Find out who has been before the courts

THEFT

Stephen Buckley, 46, of Waterworks Street, Gainsborough.

Stole metal to an unknown value, belonging to Ultimate Demolition and Construction Services Ltd.

Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Uldis Palevics, 28, of Cleveland Street, Gainsborough.

Stole coffee to the value of £10 and cases of chocolate to the value of £48, belonging to Morrisons.

Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

ALCOHOL

Jason Hand, 47, of Rectory Barn, Heapham.

Drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Discharged conditionally for nine months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

DAMAGE

Matthew Spry, 25, of Woodvale Close, Lincoln.

Damaged windows to an unknown value.

Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

ASSAULT

Jamie Toyne, 24, of Elsham Walk, Gainsborough.

Assaulted two people by beating.

Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 18 months, restraining order made, pay £600 compensation in total, £115 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Calin Ionut-Augustin, 27, of St Andrews Street, Lincoln.

Assault by beating.

Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, £550 compensation, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

OTHER

Darren Lloyd, 49, of Lea Road, Gainsborough.

Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Fined £208, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.