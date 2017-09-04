Festival of the Plough 2017

Reaped in tradition, the annual Festival of the Plough celebrates its 37th year in 2017.

The event will again be held at High Burnham Farm on Sunday, September 17, offering a great day out for all the family.

A spokesman said: “2016 was a fantastic year, and the committee extends their thanks to all who attended and helped to raise money for local charities.

“The Festival of the Plough has raised in excess of £200,000 for local charities over the years since it first started in 1980.

“The committee has been working hard all year to put together an enjoyable day out for everyone and has planned a fantastic day out for all ages.”

The 2017 event will begin with the ‘Blessing of the Plough’ at 10am and will run until around 4pm when prize-giving takes place and the main raffle is drawn.

Throughout the day there will be an array of attractions that reflect the heritage of ploughing, from horse ploughing and vintage tractor ploughing.

Alongside the ploughing competition there are many mechanical marvels on display.

There will be static tractor displays, model displays, stationary engines and vintage vehicles from motorbikes through to cars to heavy commercials.

There will be a fairground with old time steam powered gallopers.

On display in the poultry tent are a wide variety of rare breeds, in all shapes and sizes.

The craft tent is always a popular attraction and offers visitors the chance to see a wide range of skilled workmanship in the products they have for sale.

The Rotary Club of the Isle of Axholme is helping with this year’s event and the committee welcome their support.

Visit their tombola stall and win a prize.

There is a wide and varied range of entertainment throughout the day.

This year, visitors will be able to enjoy performances by the Grimsby Morris Men, ENA Dance, Bootleggers Appalachian dancers and music by Clarty Sough.

South Axholme Band will be performing and Thorne Sea Cadets are also supporting the event.

In the arena will be Cobra Archery giving visitors the chance to have a go at archery, ferret racing will be taking place, along with terrier racing and birds of prey demonstrations.

Field of Dreams Dog Agility will be attending this year and visitors can enter their own dogs for just £1 per category.

This year, the list of categories includes:

Best Puppy to 12 months;

Most appealing eyes;

Waggiest tail;

Golden oldie (seven years onwards);

Best rescue;

Overall best in show.

Winners will be provided with rosettes and a winner’s trophy.

Car parking is plentiful and free, with special disabled parking on site. There are facilities for caravans very local to the festival site.

Admission for adults is £8 including a souvenir handbook. Under 16’s go free.

There are trade stands and full onsite catering will be available providing a range of food and drink refreshments.

The Women’s Institute will also be serving tea and cake, and visitors are welcome to bring a picnic. There will be space to sit and eat in the marquee.

Visit http://www.festivaloftheplough.co.uk