Fantastic vintage fair raises over £9,500 for hospice

Isle residents with a passion for the past have flocked to a vintage spectacular raising over £9,500 for a North Lincolnshire hospice.

Vintage enthusiasts dressed up in their finest outfits to enjoy music from the forties to the sixties at Lindsey Lodge Hospice’s annual Vintage Fair at Redbourn Club, Scunthorpe, which showcased over 30 vintage stalls, a traditional tea room, classic cars and even a hairdresser recreating retro Victory rolls and Hollywood style up dos.

Organiser Sue Sumner, from Lindsey Lodge said: “Over 1,000 people visit our event every year, which really has become one of the major events on the vintage lover’s calendar.

“The mixture of live music, dancing and such a variety of top quality vintage stalls means there’s a real buzz all day long, and when we clear the stalls away for our evening supper and dance, the place really does come alive – it’s always a sell-out event!

The fair raises much needed funds for the Burringham Road hospice, which is run as an independent charity to provide free of charge, specialist care to North Lincolnshire people with any progressive life-limiting illness, and supports their family and carers during illness and into bereavement.

Sue added: “We’re a local charity, serving our local community, and every penny raised at this event will go towards ensuring we continue to provide the best possible hospice care now and in the future, so we’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along to support us, and we hope to see them all again next year!”

For more information about Lindsey Lodge Hospice, please visit: www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk