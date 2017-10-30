Family pays tribute to 'respected' man who died in Laughterton crash

The family of Jeff Duke has paid tribute to him.

Mr Duke died when the motorbike he was riding was in collision with a car and a tractor towing a trailer on Newark Road, Laughterton, at around 6.20pm on October 20.

His family said in a statement: "The entire family are deeply saddened by their loss and are still in shock over the tragic circumstances of the accident, as are so many close friends and colleagues.

"He was a very well-known and respected man who will be missed by all."