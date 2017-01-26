Extensively refurbished hall in Belton open for 2017 bookings

All Saints’ Centre in Belton - formerly the Collinson-Cooper Hall - is now extensively refurbished and available for community use.

It offers an ideal local venue, with excellent kitchen facilities, for parties, receptions, meetings, exercise and other groups.

Grateful thanks are due for grants from local sources including North Lincolnshire Council, SSE Wind Farm, Belton Parish Council, Isle of Axholme Lions and generous support from local people, which have helped to make this a modern facility for the 21st century.

Visits to view are welcome - or go along to the popular coffee morning on the first Saturday of each month, 10am-noon. The next event is February 4.

Bookings for 2017 are welcome from individuals and community groups – contact Jane Kay on 01427 872207 or email beltongroupinfo@gmail.com