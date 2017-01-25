Express your love on the big screen

Gainsborough shoppers are being urged to show their loved ones how much they mean to them by writing a Valentine’s Day message to be displayed on a giant TV screen at the town’s Marshall’s Yard shopping complex.

It might be a proposal or a declaration of love, and the most romantic message will be chosen by the judges to win a special Valentine’s prize including a romantic overnight stay at The Crown Hotel in Bawtry as well as a bouquet from The Florist at Marshall’s Yard.

Please ensure your full name, address, email address and phone number is included on the letter or email.

Centre manager Alison Hall said: “We want to make this a very special year at Marshall’s Yard to celebrate our 10th birthday so we have even more competitions, events and entertainment for our shoppers throughout the year and our Valentines competition is just the start.

“We hope the air really is filled with love this Valentine’s Day with heartfelt declarations to each other via our centre TV.

“Messages will be posted on the TV screen over the weekend of February 11, when we also have our February Farmers’ and Craft Market.

“The meal and stay at The Crown Hotel is an excellent prize and is sure to make the lucky winning couple’s Valentine’s Day.”

To submit your love letter you can either email it to alison.hall@marshallsyard.co.uk or post a handwritten letter into The Florist through the store’s special mail box.

Letters can be submitted from February 1, until February 14, and the winning letter will be announced on Valentine’s Day.