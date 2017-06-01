Experienced rowers needed by hospice for Doncaster dragon boat race

Are you up for a challenge? That’s the question from Doncaster’s hospice appeal staff.

For St John’s Hospice Appeal will field a team called the St John’s Dragonflies at the Doncaster Lakeside Dragon Boat Race on July 15.

Now the team is looking for people with experience of rowing, who can help them on the day and give them some tips!

They are also making a plea for volunteers on the day to help to collect donations, to sell hospice merchandise, to man the stand or to cheer on the team.

Chris Smith, Hospice Appeal Fundraiser, said: “Why not come along and join in the fun. We’d love to find a rower who can give us some tips and show us the ropes on the day. We also need volunteers to give us a helping hand.”

Fancy getting involved? If so, please ring Chris on 01302 798391 or Lindsey Richards on 01302 796662.

Anyone who would like to sponsor the hospice team should visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/stjohnsdragonflies