Ex student kicked cop driver after Worksop vodka binge

An ex-student kicked out at a police driver while they were travelling on the A1 after a vodka-induced blackout in Worksop, a court heard.

Danielle Hartley turned up at the home of complete strangers on Gateford Road, at 8am, on April 2, in “a drunken state” and police were called when she became unreasonable.

As she was being driven to Newark police station she kicked out at the officer from the back seat and connected with his shoulder, said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting.

Whn interviewed, she said she couldn’t remember anything after consuming a bottle of vodka the previous night at the home of a university friend. He later called the police when she went missing, claiming she had punched him.

Hartley, 23, of Fenns Lane, West End, Woking, admitted assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty when she appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

David Grant, mitigating, said Hartley had dropped out of university in London because of heroin addiction.

“This led to depression and other difficulties,” he said, but she had been clean for six months after going “cold turkey, with help from her mother.

“She says “I really can’t explain it,”” said Mr Grant. “”I thought I was getting myself straightened out.””

Hartley was fined £80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, with £85 costs.