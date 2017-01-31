Every day is different for Julie at Uncle Henry’s Cafe

As the front of house cafe manager at Uncle Henry’s Farm Cafe, Julie Hall, is responsible for its day to day running.

Julie, 55, attended North Lindsey Technical college where she obtained a City and Guilds in Catering and Hospitality.

She said: “From there I was then head waitress for a busy hotel in the Peak District.

“I had a break from the industry when my two children arrived until starting at Uncle Henry’s 10 years ago in the cafe.

“I have enjoyed the challenge of watching the business go from strength to strength over the years.”

The kitchen team at Uncle Henry’s is run by five cooks who work alongside the main cafe team which comprises of Julie, cafe manager, Katie , assistant cafe manager, Jane, cafe assistant and trained barista and Karen, cafe assistant with a background in hospitality.

Julie said: “All of us have catering experience and our team is completed during busier periods with casual members of staff, usually college attendees.

“I started out from a young age in the catering industry and I have enjoyed being passionate about food and customer service.

“Over the years I have enjoyed the challenges faced and feel a very valued member of a family run business.

“The business has diversified from the farm to produce good local Lincolnshire food and I am proud to be part of that journey.

“Lincolnshire to me means being passionate about local produce, especially farm fresh local food which can be found in abundance around the county.

“I take great interest in the diverse range of food and drink available.”

Julie says she is driven by the fact that she is lucky to be able to work in a family run business that has great core values at its heart.

She said: “Customer service is the main role of my job and I am driven by the fact that we pride ourselves on delivering that and enriching the customer experience.

“I enjoy the fact that every day is different and holds new challenges.

“Also that customer focus is paramount to my job and we are constantly reviewing this to see how we can improve.”

Julie says it is exciting to be part of such a big, wide and varied county producing fine food and drink especially with its own range of home produced items.

She said: “I feel Uncle Henry’s is a great hub for all things Lincolnshire as we stock from over 45 different producers.”

When Julie is not at work she loves to read and/or watch Rachel Green.

Julie said: “She has a fantastic food ethos and I share the same passion for using local food, which I then incorporate into the range of dishes we serve in the cafe.”

Julie says perfection in what she does is giving good value to the customer while balancing the quality of the product.

She said: “And providing a unique, friendly experience and being proud of what you do to promote Lincolnshire.

Looking to the future Julie’s plans are to continue training staff at Uncle Henry’s and sharing her knowledge, experience and passion for the business.

She said: “I feel very proud that the goals I have set over the years have all been achievable thanks to the support of the company.”

You can pick up a range of products at the cafe including Uncle Henry’s sausages, all home produced pork, homemade quiches, pies, ready meals, Scotch eggs, cooked sliced meats and cakes, scones and puddings.

You can find Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop, Butchery and Cafe at Grayingham Grange Farm, Grayingham.

For more information visit www.unclehenrys.co.uk.

