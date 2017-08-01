Epworth open gardens event was a blooming success

Have your say

Fancy floral features, luscious lawns and beautiful blooms all helped the annual Epworth open gardens weekend to be a great success.

The event took place over two days, and was all in aid of Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

The two-day gardening extravganza saw eight private gardens open to the public, along with Epworth Old Rectory.

Principal organiser Yvonne Oliver said: “Epworth’s Open Gardens Weekend was a big success once again.

“We were all looking at the forecast for the weekend and thankfully it turned out to be dry and mostly sunny on both days.”

She continued: “The beneficiary of all the efforts of the open garden event was Lindsey Lodge Hospice in Scunthorpe.

“Over the weekend the estimated attendance was over 250 visitors.

“People attended from a wide area including Blackpool, Hull, Grimsby, Sheffield, Scunthorpe, Immingham, and Louth, together with local people.

“With eight local gardens participating a grand total of £1,892.01 was raised from entry fees, a raffle and sales.”

Yvonne this week thanked a host of people that made the event so successful.

Included in these werewas Ruby Rose Florist, Kate from Westwoodside, Sandra Bishop, Lorna representing Lindsey Lodge Hospice, also Andrea and her family and friends.

Yvonne added: “Lastly and importantly a big thank you to all the people that kindly opened their gardens in Epworth, together with all the people who attended and gave so generously.”

The raffle prize, a floral bouquet in the colours of yellow, green and white, was won by Patrick and Katy Naughton from Vinegarth, Epworth.

For 2018 the plans are to expand the event to the whole of the Isle of Axholme to try to raise even more money for the Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

The idea of the event is not only to raise money but also to provide visitors with plenty of ideas and inspiration for their own gardens.