Epworth church leader set for retirement

Later this year the Isle will bid farewell to a leading light in the Christian church.

Ian Walker, 66, is set to retire from his post at Epworth’s St Andrew’s Church after nine years.

His official leaving date is August 31, but he will lead his last service from 10.30am on Sunday July 30.

Mr Walker reminisced on his time spent in the Isle: “The main change has been the complete reordering and the completion of the restoration of the church which was a 15 year project, completed in 2014.

“It was a necessary project and has opened up the church and brightened it, so more things can happen there now.”

He added: “It was not welcome by everyone and it was my task to heal the division and to make sure the church is there for everyone.”

And of the Isle he said: “It is a very special and distinctive area.

“I’ve been the rural dean here for two and a half years and the number of full time clergy has gone up to four which is to be welcomed as there was talk of it reducing.

“The Bishop of Lincoln is determined to have more full time clergy.

“The tag line is ‘a Christian presence in every community’.”

Father Ian will join his wife Susan, and 37-year-old son Richard, in Thorgumbald once he stands down.

Susan has been the chaplin in the East Yorkshire village for the last five years.

It is Father Ian’s intention to help her out until she herself retires in a couple of years.

