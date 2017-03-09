Entry now open for hospice’s Moonlight Walk event

Branded as the ‘biggest girls’ night out in Lincoln’ St Barnabas Hospice will host popular Moonlight Walk event this June to raise money and remember loved ones.

Now in its 10th year, the Moonlight Walk is going back to its roots and is set to be bigger and better than ever, with inspirational women from across the county supporting the cause at Yarborough Leisure Centre on June 10.

The Moonlight Walk is a flagship event for St Barnabas, and features a 10 kilometre route around uphill Lincoln, down to St Marks and back.

St Barnabas invites women to embrace their inner sparkle and dress head to toe in pink.

This year,St Barnabas aims to get 1,000 women on board with the hope of raising more than £44,000.

Early bird registration is available until May 2 and is only £12 for adults and £7 for children (aged 11 and over only), with each individual asked to raise a minimum of £20.17.

To register, go to http://www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/EventDetails/756/moonlight-walk-2017