Energy conscious property in Epworth - £425,000

This is an architect designed energy conscious property which has versatile four bedroom accommodation over three levels.

It benefits from an air source heat pump, a mechanical air exchange, rainwater harvester and other impressive technology.

On the ground floor there is a family diner with access to the dining terrace, a lounge which overlooks the rear garden, and also a cloakroom, study, games room/store and a laundry room with sink and provision for a washer and dryer.

There is an open plan kitchen with an abundance of storage space, an island unit with sink, breakfast bar, hung lighting. Appliances include twin eye level ovens, a warming drawer, induction hob, boiling

water dispenser and a larder fridge.

On the first floor is a mezzanine lounge/play room with countyside outlook, along with the guest bedroom four and a shower room.

On the second floor is the bathroom and three further bedrooms, one of which is en-suite.

Outside there is covered parking for two vehicles.