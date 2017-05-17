Tutor helps to sculpt North Lincolnshire students’ futures

A popular sculptor has joined the team at North Lindsey College in a teaching role with the art and design department.

Ian Randall has brought his fantastic skills to the college to teach all he knows to future creative artists. Ian has been a practising sculptor since studying at university and continues to work on projects in his personal time, as well as teaching part time at North Lindsey College and Derby University.

One of his major sculptures is the ‘Steeped Vessel’ costing £150,000. The six-metre-high unique sculpture, made of bronze and stainless steel is located at Brewery Place in Leeds and was part of the £100 million Brewery Wharf scheme.

Ian runs ephemeral art workshops all over the country and has done for over twenty-two years. He completed his PGCE teaching certificate in 2014 before teaching in education establishments, he said: “I have always been lucky to have commissions but I wanted to have more employment opportunities and share my experiences and knowledge with others.

“I don’t meet many young sculptors and I want to be the one that can bring reality to teaching and show others how to create. It’s a fantastic life being a sculptor and I want to show young people their possibilities are endless and to keep going with their creativity and see the reality.”

Ian says that he has created over thirty sculptures and stated, “Being a sculptor is extremely stressful; I love teaching and I went into it for financial reasons but I enjoy bringing exciting projects to the students, exciting them and also getting them to test their boundaries.”

Student Beth Smith (23) has been working on the foundation diploma in Art and Design and has been taught by Ian, she stated: “I have learnt a lot with Ian, especially in 3D work – I have even used a power tool! I have created work that I wouldn’t have thought of without his knowledge; he has helped me develop my ideas. I have now realised fine art is for me and I am hoping to go on to university.”