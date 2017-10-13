Schoolchildren singing in Swahili at harvest celebration

Singing in Swahili and raising money for worldwide charities were youngsters from an Isle school.

Pupils at St Norbert’s Catholic Primary recently enjoyed a harvest celebration which included children from nursery right through to year six.

The event was well supported with over 150 parents, grandparents and members of the community attending.

A collection of over £300 was made and this is being sent to two chosen charities, Mission Together, for families in the UK and around the world, and Wonderbags for Lesotho, where its partner school is based.

The children took part in singing, both in English and Swahili, and welcomed Father Neil to the school community.

Elsewhere in the school, youngsters from the liturgy group expressed a wish to support the Samaritan’s Purse Appeal - Operation Christmas Child - for children overseas, again this year.

Last year, a total of 40 shoeboxes were filled with fun toys, hygiene items and school equipment, which were donated by parents and children.

These were sent to Liberia, an area devastated by the Ebola crisis.

A spokesman said: “Many children there had lost either one, or both, of their parents to this disease.”

The shoeboxes will be collected on November 23.

As an integral part of the community, the school is used outside hours and during the holidays for community events. In addition, the Shining Stars playgroup meets on a Monday and Thursday afternoon from 1.15-2.45pm during term time.

All children from birth to aged three-years-old and above are very welcome to attend with their parents.

A small charge of £1.50 per family is payable, plus 50p for each additional sibling.

The spokesman added: “There are many games and activities available and children are provided with a small snack during the afternoon.”

For more information about the school, upcoming events, or getting involved in the Shining Stars playgroup phone 01724 710249.