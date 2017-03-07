PICTURES: Youngsters enjoy science fun at university

The University Centre at North Lindsey College held its annual science fair with students demonstrating the fun behind science.

A fantastic attendance saw hundreds of children at the event, which provided an excellent opportunity to experience and understand the science behind fun experiments. Over a hundred children came through the doors within the first half hour of the event starting.

The event is traditionally aimed at local children, education practitioners and families. The event was also a validated activity for the College’s Children’s University and was organised by the staff and students from biosciences, engineering and education.

Misan Nikatsekpe (Academic Advocate Bioscience) commented: “There has been a huge interest in the fair today. The children have been very enthusiastic with lots of hands on experiments taking place. Science is the bedrock of society and a shortage in scientists would have a huge impact on us.”

Children had the pleasure of experimenting with an array of science based activities which included making lava lamps, exploding paint, slime, DNA and walking over eggs.

The Science Fair was also celebrating its first year of success and all the children were given cake to help with the celebrations. Lexie Barnes (10) attended the event and commented: “I really enjoyed making the bath crystals, I love biology. Science is my favourite subject and I really enjoy learning the Periodic table. I would like to be a doctor when I’m older and today has been really fun.”

Lexie’s mum, Helen Barnes (40) was keen to bring Lexie to the event and said, “There is nothing like this around, especially in the holidays that is free. I’m amazed how much Lexi already knows and it’s nice that we can get hands on and do something together. We came last year and would definitely encourage others to come to future events.”

More events have been planned for the year for the Children’s University. For further information contact the department via email at childrensuniversity@northlindsey.ac.uk or by telephone on 01724 294125.