Isle pupil shortlisted for national art award

Belton’s Charlie Gaffney is hoping for success next month at the prestigious Saatchi Art Gallery Prize for Schools exhibition.

Charlie’s artwork, entitled ‘The American Kestrel’, is one of 10 pieces that have been shortlisted from over 24,000 entries this year, with the winner due to be announced at an awards evening in London on Tuesday July 4.

Wendy Parkhurst, head of Art at Hill House School, said, ‘I am delighted for Charlie to have been recognised for her wonderful work. It is a great achievement to have a piece exhibited at the Saatchi Art Gallery and we are looking forward to seeing it on display on awards night.”