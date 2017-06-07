FORE! Golf academy launched by North Lincolnshire college

Elsham Golf Club and John Leggott College have joined forces to launch a Golf Academy for JLC students.

From September 2017 John Leggott College students will benefit from weekly coaching sessions, delivered by club Pro David McNicholas at Elsham Golf Club.

Recruitment manager Emma Turner opened discussions with David earlier this year, with a view to supporting local talent enter into the sport.

“We’re always keen to work with local businesses, our new link with Elsham Golf Club highlights the great opportunities available to JLC students. We encourage our students to look at all of their options post-JLC, hopefully generating a link with a local club will open students’ eyes to staying within the region once they have completed their studies with us.”

Every Wednesday afternoon students with a keen interest in golf, those with an existing handicap or with a desire to kick start or improve their game, will be transported over to Elsham by JLC for coaching sessions.

Sessions will run for around 90 minutes, with students receiving coaching to help them perfect their technique.

David McNicholas is the resident PGA Professional based at Elsham Golf Club. He turned professional in 2007 and worked as an assistant Pro before graduating from the PGA Academy in 2010.

Since qualifying he has gained a strong reputation for coaching, he continues to further his studies in Golf & Sports Psychology. His unique holistic approach has helped golfers of all levels, from beginners to those with European Tour experience.

“Working closely with a great local college like John Leggott underlines the ambition Elsham has as a club moving forward,” says David.

“One of our major objectives since starting in July last year was to build links with the local community and this gives us a great opportunity to do just that.”

This is another great example of how businesses can get involved with the college, with a wide variety of options available. Such as regular or one off work experience placements, scholarships, mentoring, sport team sponsorship and guest speaking.

“Our sports provision is due to grow in the next year,” says John Leggott College Principal Leon Riley “we already have a Basketball Academy and the new Golf Academy helps to expand the range of additional opportunities available.”

“Getting involved in sport is not just an exclusive opportunity for those studying PE,” says Emma “it’s important that students leave the college with a portfolio of experiences under their belt. Being part of a sports team, improving your individual game, achieving your goals or learning new skills are all part of the overall college experience and help our students stand out when it come to their onward progression.”

If you would like to be part of the Golf Academy you need to register your interest now, by emailing emmaturner@leggott.ac.uk If you would like to discuss the opportunities available, please call 01724 282998 and ask for Emma.