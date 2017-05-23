Doncaster school hosts festival of music

The stars were out at the annual Robin Hood Festival held at Hill House School in Auckley.

The event provides opportunities for young people in Doncaster to play, sing, act and compete in an inclusive and supportive environment.

Run by Hill House music teacher Vicky Bodman, it was recently named ‘Outstanding Community Initiative Award’ at the prestigious 2016 TES Independent School Awards.

Whilst every child performing was a winner, the Outstanding Performers Concert recognised some incredible individuals and groups.

Regan Wong was named the most ‘outstanding instrumentalist’ and Molly Elliott received the drama award.

The musical theatre award was won by Oliver Barker with the Hill House Junior Ensemble taking the junior trophy.

“The event has been a wonderful occasion for all children,” said festival organiser Vicky. “Congratulations to everyone who performed and we look forward to welcoming you back next year.”

Any performers interested in registering for next year’s competition are invited to contact the school on 01302 776300.

The school recently hosted Dame Professor Carol Ann Duffy, Poet Laureate.

Accompanied by musician and thespian, Mr John Sampson, Dame Duffy read to over 200 A-level and GCSE students from her collected works, Mean Time; currently studied at Advance Level English at Hill House.

Dame Duffy also spent time reflecting on the poem ‘War Photographer’, currently part of the AQA Power and Conflict anthology.