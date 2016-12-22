Early Christmas present for people with learning disabilities

The Government has this week announced plans to award North Lincolnshire Council £600,000 from the Department for Health to help people with learning disabilities live independently.

The council submitted three separate projects as part of a partnership bid also involving Ongo, the Clinical Commissioning Group and Progress Housing.

The money will go towards providing around 10 homes in Scunthorpe for those with a learning disability. The scheme is for those with complex needs who will be leaving hospital placements.

A further six properties will be transformed in Brigg into independent flats for people with learning disabilities on the autistic spectrum with low level needs – not necessarily receiving care or support services.

The money will also be used to provide assistive technology to other people with a learning disability who are living independently in the community, to further promote independence, safety and security and give family members more confidence that their loved ones can live independently.

Councillor Rob Waltham, deputy leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “This is great news and a welcome boost that will help those with learning disabilities live independent lives throughout North Lincolnshire.

“The council is committed to working with our partners to ensure we do all we can to help meet the housing needs of adults with learning disabilities – whether that be to enhance the quality of life for those who already live independently or to provide more assisted support to those who need it.”