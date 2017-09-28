Drunk Worksop woman racially abused white policeman

A drunk Worksop woman shouted racist abuse at a white officer who had returned from holiday with a sun tan, a court has heard.

Police were called to Queen’s Street, at 7pm on September 11, where Gemma Bell was crying, and she soon began shouting, swearing and swinging her arms.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said Bell called the officer a racist name, while being driven to the police station, and “she repeated the comment at least four times.”

“She carried on abusing the officer,” he said. “The officer was Caucasian, and had a sun tan.”

Bell, 22, of Newcastle Avenue, admitted being drunk and disorderly, and using threatening words and behaviour that was racially aggravated, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

She was last before the courts in 2013 for assaulting a police officer.

David Verity, mitigating, said: “It would seem the officer had been on holiday and it had led to a bit of a sun tan.”

He said Bell, who has learning difficulties and lives in supported accommodation, had been out to commemorate her uncle’s death a year ago, and drank vodka and cider for six hours.

“Having consumed a large quantity of alcohol she went to a friend’s house,” he said. “She was asked to go to the off-licence for more alcohol, but she refused and that led to an argument.

“Other people became involved and the police were called.”

He said Bell had been held in custody for 20 hours after her arrest.

“He language was completely unacceptable and she understands that,” Mr Verity added.

She was given a 12 month conditional discharge, and ordered to pay £65 towards costs and a £20 victim surcharge, as well as £100 compensation to the officer.