Drug driver chased through Bulwell

A Nottingham man was high on cocaine when police chased him through the streets of Bulwell, a court heard.

Martin Chadbund drove a Peugeot at speed, through red lights, from Sellers Wood Drive to Spindle Gardens, on November 30, last year.

He drove down Hoewood Road, Rock Street, Ravensworth Road, Squires Lane, Norwich Fardens, Camberley Road and Dogwood Avenue, the court heard.

Police found cannabis in his car and blood tests confirmed an “excessive” amount of cocaine in his system.

Chadbund, 26, of Selwyn Close, Old Basford, admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence, failing to stop, and possession of cannabis when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on February 3.

The court bailed him to Nottingham Crown Court until February 24, because the offence was too serious for their sentencing powers. He was given an interim driving ban until then.