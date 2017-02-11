Drug dealer jailed after ampethamine stash found during raid

Police found a stash of amphetamine when they carried out a raid on a Gainsborough house.

Officers originally went to the property in Wellington Street as part of a different inquiry.

Christopher Geeson, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court that police were investigating another man but when they arrived they found Haydon Smith inside with the drugs.

Mr Geeson said: “The police went to the address because they were looking for another man on an unrelated matter.

“The defendant was at the premises. They searched the building and found a number of drug-related items including amphetamine mixed with caffeine.

“The defendant also had three sets of scales that worked and some unused small bags.”

Mr Geeson said that £750 worth of amphetamine was found which was of varying degrees of purity indicating it was being prepared on site ready for sale.

The court was told that at the time of the police raid on February 20, 2016, Smith was on bail for other drugs offences for which he received a two year sentence at the Crown Court in August of last year.

Smith, 28, of Wellington Street, Gainsborough, admitted possession of amphetamine with intent to supply.

He was given an eight month jail sentence consecutive to the two year jail term he is currently still serving.

Sunil Khanna, in mitigation, said: “He is a drug user. His benefits had been stopped and he had no way of buying his drugs and making ends meet.

“His dealer allowed him to purchase a larger quantity which he went on to sell to people he knew.

“He wants to come out of custody with a clean slate and free of drugs.”