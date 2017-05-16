Drug dealer claimed crack cocaine was “for a friend”

A drug dealer who carried on with his trade despite being arrested by police has been jailed for more than five years at Lincoln Crown Court.

Shane Peat was initially stopped by officers while he was driving in Gainsborough in August of last year.

Mark Watson, prosecuting, said that Peat was told he was to be arrested for driving matters and then began to hand a number of items to his partner who was in the passenger seat.

Police seized the items which included six wraps of crack cocaine worth £20 each.

Peat told the officers: “I’m only holding these for a friend. I’m not dealing for myself.”

Mr Watson added: “He had cash on him and a phone. Analysis of the phone revealed drug related messages.”

Less than a month later police visited Peat’s home and found more crack. His phone again had messages indicated he was involved in selling drugs.

Peat, 31, of Portland Terrace, Gainsborough, admitted charges of possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply on August 21, and September 18, 2016. He was jailed for five years and four months.

James Gray, in mitigation, said that Peat had no previous convictions for drug offences.

He said: “He is the sole carer for his disabled partner.

“My other point is perhaps the most important. It is that he is due full credit for his plea of guilty.”